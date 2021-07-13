Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



About the Organization: Nuru Kenya Social Enterprises ltd is a fully in-cooperated company under companies act that funds sustainable poverty eradication in rural communities by investing in local entrepreneurs and incubating a diverse portfolio of profitable businesses in the developing world. Nuru Kenya Social Enterprises is looking for an experienced professional to fill the position of Accounts Assistant.

About the Position: The person shall directly report to the Finance Manager

Job Title – Accounts Assistant

Location- Isebania

Qualifications

Business degree in Accounting or Finance option

Equivalent to CPA part III

1 year working experience in a profit-making Organization will be an added advantage

Skills & Ability

Be computer literate and possess excellent skills in Ms. Excel and familiarity with accounting software, preferably Quick books

Must be flexible to work in odd hours as situation may sometimes call for.

Ability to meet strict deadlines Key Responsibilities

Maintain proper records, in regard to office expenses and revenue from all the business unit.

Perform routine reconciliation of all the daily transactions.

VAT filling and other statutories

Invoicing and maintaining customers’ accounts

Perform bank reconciliations

Follow up on key account receivable

Participate in stock stakes and inventory reconciliations

Ensure proper filling of documents and maintenance of accounting records.

Day to Day office administration

Perform other duties as may be assigned from time to time

How to Apply

Applicants to send their CVs and supporting documents specifying their current and expected salary to mtrainee@nuru.co.ke address to the Recruiting Manager, Nuru Social Enterprise ltd, P.O Box 176-40414 Isebania, to reach us not later than 16st July, 2021, 5.00 PM.