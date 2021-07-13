Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
About the Organization: Nuru Kenya Social Enterprises ltd is a fully in-cooperated company under companies act that funds sustainable poverty eradication in rural communities by investing in local entrepreneurs and incubating a diverse portfolio of profitable businesses in the developing world. Nuru Kenya Social Enterprises is looking for an experienced professional to fill the position of Accounts Assistant.
About the Position: The person shall directly report to the Finance Manager
Job Title – Accounts Assistant
Location- Isebania
Qualifications
- Business degree in Accounting or Finance option
- Equivalent to CPA part III
- 1 year working experience in a profit-making Organization will be an added advantage
Skills & Ability
- Be computer literate and possess excellent skills in Ms. Excel and familiarity with accounting software, preferably Quick books
- Must be flexible to work in odd hours as situation may sometimes call for.
- Ability to meet strict deadlinesKey Responsibilities
- Maintain proper records, in regard to office expenses and revenue from all the business unit.
- Perform routine reconciliation of all the daily transactions.
- VAT filling and other statutories
- Invoicing and maintaining customers’ accounts
- Perform bank reconciliations
- Follow up on key account receivable
- Participate in stock stakes and inventory reconciliations
- Ensure proper filling of documents and maintenance of accounting records.
- Day to Day office administration
- Perform other duties as may be assigned from time to time
How to Apply
Applicants to send their CVs and supporting documents specifying their current and expected salary to mtrainee@nuru.co.ke address to the Recruiting Manager, Nuru Social Enterprise ltd, P.O Box 176-40414 Isebania, to reach us not later than 16st July, 2021, 5.00 PM.
