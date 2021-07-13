Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

About the Organization: Nuru Kenya Social Enterprises ltd is a fully in-cooperated company under companies act that funds sustainable poverty eradication in rural communities by investing in local entrepreneurs and incubating a diverse portfolio of profitable businesses in the developing world. Nuru Kenya Social Enterprises is looking for an experienced professional to fill the position of Accounts Assistant.
About the Position: The person shall directly report to the Finance Manager

Job Title – Accounts Assistant

Location- Isebania

Qualifications

  • Business degree in Accounting or Finance option
  • Equivalent to CPA part III
  • 1 year working experience in a profit-making Organization will be an added advantage

Skills & Ability

  •  Be computer literate and possess excellent skills in Ms. Excel and familiarity with accounting software, preferably Quick books
  • Must be flexible to work in odd hours as situation may sometimes call for.
  •  Ability to meet strict deadlinesKey Responsibilities
  • Maintain proper records, in regard to office expenses and revenue from all the business unit.
  •  Perform routine reconciliation of all the daily transactions.
  •  VAT filling and other statutories
  •  Invoicing and maintaining customers’ accounts
  • Perform bank reconciliations
  • Follow up on key account receivable
  •  Participate in stock stakes and inventory reconciliations
  •  Ensure proper filling of documents and maintenance of accounting records.
  • Day to Day office administration
  • Perform other duties as may be assigned from time to time

How to Apply

Applicants to send their CVs and supporting documents specifying their current and expected salary to mtrainee@nuru.co.ke address to the Recruiting Manager, Nuru Social Enterprise ltd, P.O Box 176-40414 Isebania, to reach us not later than 16st July, 2021, 5.00 PM.

