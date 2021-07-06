Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Meridian Health Group seeks to recruit competent and qualified individuals in the following capacities:
Accountants
The position holders will report to the Senior Accountant. They will be responsible for all the financial reporting for the hospital.
Responsibilities
- Manage all accounting transactions
- Prepare budget forecasts
- Publish financial statements in time
- Handle monthly, quarterly and annual closings
- Reconcile accounts payable and receivable
- Ensure timely bank payments
- Compute taxes and prepare tax returns
- Manage balance sheets and profit/loss statements
- Report on the company’s financial health and liquidity
- Audit financial transactions and documents
- Reinforce financial data confidentiality and conduct database backups when necessary
- Comply with financial policies and regulations
Qualifications
- Academic: O-levels/A-Levels
- Professional: CPA or Min Degree in Accounting/Finance/ACCA qualification
- Experience: 2 years’ relevant experience in finance (particularly in the medical services)
- Background in audit is an added advantage
How to Apply
Interested candidates meeting the requirements for any of the positions above should send current CV and cover letter quoting the post applying for in the subject line to: hr@mhg.co.ke by close of business 15th July, 2021.
Due to urgency in filling the above positions, shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
