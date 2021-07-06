Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Meridian Health Group seeks to recruit competent and qualified individuals in the following capacities:

Accountants

The position holders will report to the Senior Accountant. They will be responsible for all the financial reporting for the hospital.

Responsibilities

Manage all accounting transactions

Prepare budget forecasts

Publish financial statements in time

Handle monthly, quarterly and annual closings

Reconcile accounts payable and receivable

Ensure timely bank payments

Compute taxes and prepare tax returns

Manage balance sheets and profit/loss statements

Report on the company’s financial health and liquidity

Audit financial transactions and documents

Reinforce financial data confidentiality and conduct database backups when necessary

Comply with financial policies and regulations

Qualifications

Academic : O-levels/A-Levels

: O-levels/A-Levels Professional: CPA or Min Degree in Accounting/Finance/ACCA qualification

CPA or Min Degree in Accounting/Finance/ACCA qualification Experience : 2 years’ relevant experience in finance (particularly in the medical services)

: 2 years’ relevant experience in finance (particularly in the medical services) Background in audit is an added advantage

How to Apply

Interested candidates meeting the requirements for any of the positions above should send current CV and cover letter quoting the post applying for in the subject line to: hr@mhg.co.ke by close of business 15th July, 2021.

Due to urgency in filling the above positions, shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.