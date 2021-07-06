Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Accountant (REF: ACC/07/21)

Our client, a leading urban Sacco based in Nairobi is seeking for qualified, experienced and highly motivated individuals to fill this position.

Responsibilities

  • Posting accounting transactions into the ledgers and member accounts on a daily basis
  • Daily reconciliation of cash accounts
  • Carrying out monthly reconciliation of bank and Mpesa accounts
  • Raising customer invoices and following up on payments
  • Maintaining and reconciling Debtors and Creditors
  • Processing loan disbursements and other payments in a timely and accurate manner
  • Preparing and filing statutory returns.
  • Ensuring timely preparation of management reports by specific dates
  • Monthly reconciliation of control accounts
  • Processing member remittances promptly and accurately
  • Preparing budgets
  • Any other duty assigned from time to time.

Skills 

  • Proven numerical competence 
  • Excellent communication skills both verbal & written 
  • Team player,
  • Strong interpersonal and negotiation skills 
  • Self-motivated
  • Attention to details 
  • Excellent time management 
  • Good IT knowledge

Qualifications

  • A bachelor’s degree in commerce/Business/Accounting or Finance
  • CPA (K) and a member of ICPAK
  • Computer literate
  • Experience in Microsoft Navision 18 desirable.
  • At least five years relevant experience in a similar position.
  • SACCO experience is highly desirable.
  • Valid certificate of good conduct

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants are requested to download and fill out the online application form below and submit to co-opconsultancy@co-opbank.co.ke by 21st July 2021. Any applications received after the closing date shall not be accepted.

Download Application Form

