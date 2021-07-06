Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accountant (REF: ACC/07/21)
Our client, a leading urban Sacco based in Nairobi is seeking for qualified, experienced and highly motivated individuals to fill this position.
Responsibilities
- Posting accounting transactions into the ledgers and member accounts on a daily basis
- Daily reconciliation of cash accounts
- Carrying out monthly reconciliation of bank and Mpesa accounts
- Raising customer invoices and following up on payments
- Maintaining and reconciling Debtors and Creditors
- Processing loan disbursements and other payments in a timely and accurate manner
- Preparing and filing statutory returns.
- Ensuring timely preparation of management reports by specific dates
- Monthly reconciliation of control accounts
- Processing member remittances promptly and accurately
- Preparing budgets
- Any other duty assigned from time to time.
Skills
- Proven numerical competence
- Excellent communication skills both verbal & written
- Team player,
- Strong interpersonal and negotiation skills
- Self-motivated
- Attention to details
- Excellent time management
- Good IT knowledge
Qualifications
- A bachelor’s degree in commerce/Business/Accounting or Finance
- CPA (K) and a member of ICPAK
- Computer literate
- Experience in Microsoft Navision 18 desirable.
- At least five years relevant experience in a similar position.
- SACCO experience is highly desirable.
- Valid certificate of good conduct
How to Apply
Interested and qualified applicants are requested to download and fill out the online application form below and submit to co-opconsultancy@co-opbank.co.ke by 21st July 2021. Any applications received after the closing date shall not be accepted.
