Accountant (REF: ACC/07/21)

Our client, a leading urban Sacco based in Nairobi is seeking for qualified, experienced and highly motivated individuals to fill this position.

Responsibilities

Posting accounting transactions into the ledgers and member accounts on a daily basis

Daily reconciliation of cash accounts

Carrying out monthly reconciliation of bank and Mpesa accounts

Raising customer invoices and following up on payments

Maintaining and reconciling Debtors and Creditors

Processing loan disbursements and other payments in a timely and accurate manner

Preparing and filing statutory returns.

Ensuring timely preparation of management reports by specific dates

Monthly reconciliation of control accounts

Processing member remittances promptly and accurately

Preparing budgets

Any other duty assigned from time to time.

Skills

Proven numerical competence

Excellent communication skills both verbal & written

Team player,

Strong interpersonal and negotiation skills

Self-motivated

Attention to details

Excellent time management

Good IT knowledge

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree in commerce/Business/Accounting or Finance

CPA (K) and a member of ICPAK

Computer literate

Experience in Microsoft Navision 18 desirable.

At least five years relevant experience in a similar position.

SACCO experience is highly desirable.

Valid certificate of good conduct

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants are requested to download and fill out the online application form below and submit to co-opconsultancy@co-opbank.co.ke by 21st July 2021. Any applications received after the closing date shall not be accepted.

Download Application Form