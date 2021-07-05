Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ACCOUNTANT – PAYABLES REF: TNH/HRD/AP/06/21

Reporting to Chief Accountant, the successful applicants will be responsible job is to help process, track, and record payments in an accurate, efficient, and timely manner in line with the

established guidelines.

Responsibilities

Participating in development, review and implementation of the payable policies and procedures in line with best practices and industry trends;

Supporting in optimizing financial transactions and systems by performing reconciliation of payments and customer accounts;

Gathering and verifying invoices for appropriate documentation prior to payment;

Calculating, post business transactions, process invoices, verify financial data for use in maintaining accounts payable records, and provide other clerical support necessary to pay the obligations of the organization;

Maintaining copies of vouchers, invoices or correspondence necessary for files;

Clarifying any questionable invoice items, prices or receiving signatures, obtain proper information and/or data regarding invoice payments;

Preparing vouchers listing invoice number, date, vendor address, item description, amounts and coding per accounting policies and procedures;

Ensuring transactions are captured in journals, ledgers and other records, reconcile accounts payable transactions and prepare analysis of accounts;

Preparing analysis of accounts, monitor accounts to ensure payments are up to date and research and resolve invoice discrepancies and issues;

Producing monthly reports, assist with month end closing, provide supporting documentation

for audits and maintain accurate historical records; and

Any other responsibility assigned to the job holder by the supervisor from time to time.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Economics, Finance or other business related fields from a recognized institution.

Must be a qualified accountant with relevant professional qualifications such as Certified Public Accountant (CPA-K) or ACCA.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in accounting.

Technical & Behavioural competencies

Excellent understanding of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Excellent grasp of Financial and Management Accounting; Taxation and relevant legislation.

Knowledge of accounting principles and practices, the financial markets, banking and the analysis and reporting of financial data.

Preparation of Financial Statements.

Knowledge of regulatory requirements and regulations related to the health care sector.

Sound knowledge of macroeconomic and microeconomic environment.

Working knowledge of financial information management systems

Communication skills including presentation and facilitation skills

Analytical skills

Integrity

Ability to work under minimal supervision;

Problem solving skills;

Communication skills;

Ability to work under pressure

Accountability

How to Apply

If your background, experience and competence match the above specifications, please send us your application (cover letter & CV/Resume) quoting the job reference number, your current remuneration, testimonials and full contact details of 3 referees, to reach the undersigned not later than 9th July 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. We shall ONLY accept ONLINE applications and contact SHORTLISTED candidates.

Director Human Resources & Operations

The Nairobi Hospital

P. O. Box 30026 – 00100

NAIROBI

Email: recruitment@nbihosp.org