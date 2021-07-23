Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: August 2, 2021

Duration of the contract: 1 year (renewable)

Expected Staring Date: 15th August 2021**

Place of deployment: Nairobi with regular missions in the field as needed**

Name of the Project: Action to Relaunch Agriculture and Branding Internationalization of Kenya Coffee, in and out of Africa

The Organization:

CEFA (The European Committee for Training and Agriculture) is an Italian Non-Governmental Organization established in 1972 and active in 10 Countries in Africa, Latin America and Eastern Europe. CEFA’s medium and long-term interventions in agricultural, environmental and Human Rights sector are focused on the sustainable development of the communities, achieved by involving local counterparts and by promoting the active participation of the beneficiaries.

Objective of the position:

CEFA is implementing a 3 years project funded by AICS (Italian Agency for Development Cooperation) on the coffee supply chain to support quality improvement, capacity and management of cooperatives as well as marketing of the final product. We thus require a project accountant to support CEFA in financial and reporting throughout the life of the ARABIKA project.

Duties and Responsibilities:

The Project Accountant will be responsible for the day-to-day cash management, transaction recording, and accounting system updating on a daily basis, and for ensuring correctness of support documentation for the ARABIKA project. He/she will report to the Program Administrator (PA) and collaborate with the Project Manager (PM) for all financial and accounting-related activities.

Detailed Responsibilities:

– Record all transactions into the accounting system while ensuring proper coding as assigned and exhaustive description of all the expenses;

Ensure that monthly accounting documents from the field locations are received in Nairobi within the set date of each month, and are verified, recorded and properly filed;

Prepare and process all project related financial transactions into CEFA’s Accounting System (such as vouchers, requisitions, etc.);

Support the PA and PM in maintaining monthly bank and cash reconciliations and ensuring the trial balances are reconciled every month;

Comply with CEFA financial system and help staff to understand and work with them as needed;

Provide support in all other financial matters in collaboration with the PA and PM;

Support the PM to manage and account for day-to-day cash inflows and outflows ensuring proper systems and procedures;

Preparation of payrolls and statutory deductions, in line with CEFA internal policies and local norms and legislations;

Management and disbursement of petty cash, in line with CEFA’s internal policies and procedures and in coordination with the PA and with the PM;

Ensure operations adhere to CEFA’s and the donor’s internal policies and regulations;

Maintain an up to date Inventory register for the project and ensure all assets are properly tagged.

Ensure timely payment of all statutory taxes to the relevant national authority/institution;

Ensure that all administrative and financial records are properly kept and filed based on;

Ensure monthly PIT/withholding remittance to the Authority within the set time frame at all times;

Facilitate all audit processes availing documents as needed;

When needed, handle logistical requests for the project;

Key Qualifications and Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in finance, Accounting or Economics;

Minimum of two years of work experience as an Accountant with international NGOs; Honest and of high integrity;

Familiarity with MS Words, MS Excel required, Outlook. Familiarity with computerized Accounting packages will be a definite added advantage

Accurate and precise work style;

Ability to use own initiative and to work with minimal supervision.

How to Apply

Application Procedure:

Interested applications can submit updated CV, cover letter and contact details of at least 3 professional references to the following email: vacancies@cefakenya.com

Please note that salary range is between 80,000 KES and 87,000 KES, based on qualifications and experience (it includes medical cover and gratuity + all other provisions by law)

