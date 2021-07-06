Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



We are currently seeking to fill in the position of an Accountant.

Reporting to the Business Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for financial support to the , initiating outward payments, managing expenses, timely remittance and submission of statutory deductions and ensuring that suppliers and service providers are paid on time, while observing the company’s policies and procedures.

To be successful in this role, you should have previous experience with bookkeeping and a flair for spotting numerical mistakes.

Ultimately, you will provide us with accurate quantitative information on financial position, liquidity and cash flows of our business, while ensuring we’re compliant with all tax regulations.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES.

Reconciliations of suppliers and banks

Prepare accurate monthly financial and management reports, including income statement, balance sheet, budget and variance, projections and forecast, and cash flow.

Supplier payments, payroll processing and computation of employee benefits.

Management of the online bank payment platform

Approve and monitor use of company vehicles and other inventories.

Prepare annual financial reports for audit by the external auditor.

Reconciliation of all bank accounts.

NSSF preparation, reconciliation and update

NHIF Filling and reconciliation

I-tax management including PAYE, Instalment tax and final tax.

Posting of supplier transactions

Payroll processing, posting and upload on banking platform.

Manage prepayments and accruals

Posting and allocation of all imprest expenses to their rightful expense categories and preparing journals from the allocations and posting of the same to the accounting software for help in preparation of management accounts.

Qualifications:

Must have a bachelor’s degree in business/accounting.

a bachelor’s degree in business/accounting. Must be CPAK finalist

be CPAK finalist Must have experience in Quickbooks.

experience in Quickbooks. Must have at least 3 years of accounting experience

at least 3 years of accounting experience Ability to accurately process payments, verifying invoices and reconciling statements

Keen on deadline and timelines.

Prior experience working with an audit firm will be an added advantage

Skills & proficiencies required:

Reporting Skills and results

Attention to Detail

Deadline-Oriented

Confidentiality

Time Management

Data Entry Management

Accuracy

Planning and Organizing

Scheduling and Monitoring

Communication Skills

Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Skills

Initiative and team player.

How To Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience; please click Here to make the application on or before Friday, 16th July 2021