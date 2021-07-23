Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



SENIOR ACCOUNTANT – LVSWWDA 5 : – LVSWWDA/PMU/02 (1 POST)

Key Responsibilities

Prepare, update and maintain Program Disbursement Plan and Disbursement

Prepare, ledgers, statements, vouchers and bank reconciliations and statement of accounts

Timely Process Contractor, consultant’s and Suppliers Payment Requests

Ensure contractors, consultants and suppliers tax obligations are efficiently processed

Prepare Program Financial Reports in conformity with the AFD/EIB Reporting obligations

Prepare and process Disbursement Requests including following up with relevant authorities until the payments are made to the required beneficiary accounts g

Prepare and maintain Register on Fulfilment of Donor Conditions as per the Financial Agreements

Create and submit government reports and tax returns related to

Prepare Financial Statements for Audit and prepare responses to all Audit Querries as

Organise, maintain and secure all accounting records, receipts, issues relating to the

Prepare Program Closing Account

Key Qualification and competencies

Minimum Degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, Business management, Commerce or

Must be a certified public Accountant

Registered and active member of a Professional institution especially ICPAK

Be familiar with the ERP which contains the Accounting systems and supporting planning

Have organisation and leadership

At least 5 years’ experience 3 of which should be specific to implementation of Donor funded

Meet the requirements of Chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya

How To Apply

Applicants should submit applications, indicating on the envelope and application letter the Reference Number of the position applied for. The application must include copies of academic and professional certificates, testimonials and Curriculum Vitae. Copies of certificates must be certified by the issuing institution or commissioner of oaths or magistrate. Details such as current position, remuneration and three (3) referees must also be included in the application. Applications must be received on or before 2nd August 2021 at the Agency Headquarters and should be made to the address provided below.

Applicants will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of Kenya Constitution 2010 by presenting copies of the following documents with the applications;

a) Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations;

b) Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board;

c) Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority;

d) Clearance from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission; and

e) Report from an Approved Credit Reference Bureau.

Chief Executive Officer,

Lake Victoria South Water Works Development Agency,

Lavictors House Off-Ring Road Milimani,

P. O. Box 3325 – 40100,

KISUMU.

Email: ceo@lvswwda.go.ke

LVSWWDA is an equal opportunity employer: Persons with disability, women and minority groups are en­couraged to apply. We are committed to the eradication of all forms of corruption.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Any form of canvassing, whether directly or through third parties, is discouraged as it will lead to automatic disqualification of the applicant.