Reference No KUCCPS 056/21

Job Grade MVI

Report To Finance Manager

Job Purpose

The jobholder is responsible for assisting the Finance and Accounts Department in specific Accounting activities.

Job Responsibilities

Preparing and verifying vouchers in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations;

Checking and processing contract payments and other disbursements; (iii) Writing cheques, posting payments and receipting vouchers in the cash books;

Receipting of money due and payable to the Placement Service;

Paying personal and merchant claims guided by cash balances in the cash books and treasury regulations;

Ensuring timely submissions of relevant statutory deductions are made in the required formats and within set deadlines;

Capturing data and maintaining primary records such as cashbooks, ledgers, vote books and registers, including asset register;

Preparing financial reports; (ix) Ensuring safe custody of payments and journal vouchers;

Analyzing the below the line accounts; (xi) Receiving payments and receipt vouchers;

Preparing and completing reconciliation sheets for all bank, cheque and cash payments;

Facilitating withdrawal of cash for office use and ensuring safety of the same at all times;

Providing cash liquidity analysis; and

Ensuring security of cheques and cheque books.

Giving advice on appropriate internal controls to reduce risk.

Minimum Job Qualification

Have a minimum of three (3) years relevant work experience in the Public sector or in the Private Sector;

Have a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (Accounting or Finance option) or other relevant and equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

Have passed Part III of the Certified Public Accountants (CPA) Examination and membership or equivalent.

Be proficient in computer applications;

Fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution; and

Show merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results

How To Apply

Applications MUST be submitted online through the Placement Service careers portal careers.kuccps.net. Interested applicants are required to create a profile and attach copies of their CV, academic certificates, clearance certificates and testimonials before applying. The application deadline is August 12, 2021 at 5.00pm.

Click here to apply