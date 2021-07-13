Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Closing date: July 25, 2021

The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is a leading Africa-based, African-led, international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa.

APHRC seeks to recruit a Grant Accountant- Fund Management to manage the Center’s fund management projects and coordinate the administrative duties in the office of the Director leading the fund management work.

Duties/Responsibilities:

· Provide support to project staff by ensuring cost-effective utilization of resources;

· Monitor project expenditure to ensure they are in line with donors’ agreements and prepare donor financial reports;

· Monitor projects expenditure against the budgets and provide frequent feedback to the project managers and project staff on budget matters;

· Review field imprest/staff travel advance to ensure adherence to set procedures;

· Review partner institutions’ expenditure accounting and prepare funds disbursements;

· Participate in proposal development preparing budgets and other administrative sections;

· Prepare for project audits by continuously reviewing accounts for accuracy and provide support to auditors during project financial audits;

· Process payments and funds transfer;

· Ensure proper records management and compliance with internal and external requirements;

· Maintain grant reporting requirements and schedules in the Project Management System (PMS) and follow-up on project reports to ensure submission by due dates;

· Help in monitoring project implementation including review of burn rates both for the Center and project partners;

· Review financial information from across the Center tracking variables of interest for the Director’s management information;

· Manage the Director’s office and respond to queries in their absence;

· Schedule appointments for the Director as necessary;

· Manage meetings of the Director’s office, including preparing documentation and taking minutes as necessary; and

· Identify action points during meetings and follow up with the concerned parties to ensure accomplishment.

Qualifications, experience and skills:

· Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or related field.

· Must be a Certified Public Accountant (CPA K) or Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) equivalent.

· At least 3 years’ post qualification experience preferably in an international NGO.

· Excellent skills in MS Excel and familiarity with accounting software, preferably Navision (MS Dynamics).

· Willingness to extend beyond finance to the area of administration.

· Strong organizational, analytical and interpersonal skills; demonstrated ability to follow assignments through to completion.

· Ability to meet strict deadlines.

· Must have a high level of initiative and ability to work independently.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their cover letter and CV through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by July 25, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate. Cover letters should be addressed to:

The Human Resources Officer

African Population and Health Research Center, Inc

APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru

P. O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi

Website: www.aphrc.org**

APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.**