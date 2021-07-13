Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Closing date: July 25, 2021
The African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) is a leading Africa-based, African-led, international research institution headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. APHRC conducts policy-relevant research on population, health, education, urbanization and related development issues in sub-Saharan Africa.
APHRC seeks to recruit a Grant Accountant- Fund Management to manage the Center’s fund management projects and coordinate the administrative duties in the office of the Director leading the fund management work.
Duties/Responsibilities:
· Provide support to project staff by ensuring cost-effective utilization of resources;
· Monitor project expenditure to ensure they are in line with donors’ agreements and prepare donor financial reports;
· Monitor projects expenditure against the budgets and provide frequent feedback to the project managers and project staff on budget matters;
· Review field imprest/staff travel advance to ensure adherence to set procedures;
· Review partner institutions’ expenditure accounting and prepare funds disbursements;
· Participate in proposal development preparing budgets and other administrative sections;
· Prepare for project audits by continuously reviewing accounts for accuracy and provide support to auditors during project financial audits;
· Process payments and funds transfer;
· Ensure proper records management and compliance with internal and external requirements;
· Maintain grant reporting requirements and schedules in the Project Management System (PMS) and follow-up on project reports to ensure submission by due dates;
· Help in monitoring project implementation including review of burn rates both for the Center and project partners;
· Review financial information from across the Center tracking variables of interest for the Director’s management information;
· Manage the Director’s office and respond to queries in their absence;
· Schedule appointments for the Director as necessary;
· Manage meetings of the Director’s office, including preparing documentation and taking minutes as necessary; and
· Identify action points during meetings and follow up with the concerned parties to ensure accomplishment.
Qualifications, experience and skills:
· Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or related field.
· Must be a Certified Public Accountant (CPA K) or Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) equivalent.
· At least 3 years’ post qualification experience preferably in an international NGO.
· Excellent skills in MS Excel and familiarity with accounting software, preferably Navision (MS Dynamics).
· Willingness to extend beyond finance to the area of administration.
· Strong organizational, analytical and interpersonal skills; demonstrated ability to follow assignments through to completion.
· Ability to meet strict deadlines.
· Must have a high level of initiative and ability to work independently.
How to Apply
Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their cover letter and CV through our recruitment portal https://aphrc.org/vacancies/ by July 25, 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted; shortlisted candidates will be required to have a Police Clearance Certificate. Cover letters should be addressed to:
The Human Resources Officer
African Population and Health Research Center, Inc
APHRC Campus, Manga Close, off Kirawa Road, Kitisuru
P. O. Box 10787-GPO, Nairobi
Website: www.aphrc.org**
APHRC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to the protection of vulnerable persons.**
