Tenwek Hospital is a Christian Community committed to excellence in provision of Compassionate Healthcare, Spiritual Ministry and Training for Service to the Glory of God.
In order to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery, the Hospital is seeking to recruit highly motivated, ministry minded, born again Christians with good standing, demonstrating spiritual maturity, integrity and a calling to serve to fill the following positions:
Accountant
Role Summary: Reporting to the Finance Director, the holder will be responsible for providing financial, clerical and administrative services to ensure efficient, timely and accurate payment of accounts under his or her control
Responsibilities
The right candidate will be required to:
- Maintain up-to-date billing system
- Follow up on, collect and allocate payments
- Carry out billing, collection and reporting activities according to specific deadlines
- Perform account reconciliations
- Monitor customer account details for non-payments, delayed payments and other irregularities
- Research and resolve payment discrepancies
- Maintain accounts receivable customer files and records
- Follow established procedures for processing receipts, cash among others
- Process credit card payments
- Prepare bank deposits
- Investigate and resolve customer queries
- Develop a recovery system and initiate collection efforts
- Communicate with customers via phone, email, mail or personally
- Assist with month-end closing reports and metrics
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in any business-related course
- Professional management qualification, in addition to finance qualification e.g. ACCA, CPA, Credit Management
- Cash management skills
- At least (5) five years in a busy working in a finance or credit control.
- Leadership skills
- Problem solving skills
- Multi-Tasking skills
- Interpersonal skills
- Confidentiality
- Superb judgment, problem-solving and cognitive skills
- Strong interpersonal skills
- A committed christian
How to Apply
If you are interested in this challenging opportunity, please send your application letter with a detailed CV stating your current position, remuneration level, daytime telephone contact number and the names, contact number and addresses of three professional referees to:
The Chief Executive Officer,
Tenwek Hospital,
P.O. Box 39-20400,
BOMET.
Applications should be sent directly to recruit@tenwekhosp.org by 21st July, 2021
Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted
