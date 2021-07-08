Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tenwek Hospital is a Christian Community committed to excellence in provision of Compassionate Healthcare, Spiritual Ministry and Training for Service to the Glory of God.

In order to ensure efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery, the Hospital is seeking to recruit highly motivated, ministry minded, born again Christians with good standing, demonstrating spiritual maturity, integrity and a calling to serve to fill the following positions:

Accountant

Role Summary: Reporting to the Finance Director, the holder will be responsible for providing financial, clerical and administrative services to ensure efficient, timely and accurate payment of accounts under his or her control

Responsibilities

The right candidate will be required to:

Maintain up-to-date billing system

Follow up on, collect and allocate payments

Carry out billing, collection and reporting activities according to specific deadlines

Perform account reconciliations

Monitor customer account details for non-payments, delayed payments and other irregularities

Research and resolve payment discrepancies

Maintain accounts receivable customer files and records

Follow established procedures for processing receipts, cash among others

Process credit card payments

Prepare bank deposits

Investigate and resolve customer queries

Develop a recovery system and initiate collection efforts

Communicate with customers via phone, email, mail or personally

Assist with month-end closing reports and metrics

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in any business-related course

Professional management qualification, in addition to finance qualification e.g. ACCA, CPA, Credit Management

Cash management skills

At least (5) five years in a busy working in a finance or credit control.

Leadership skills

Problem solving skills

Multi-Tasking skills

Interpersonal skills

Confidentiality

Superb judgment, problem-solving and cognitive skills

Strong interpersonal skills

A committed christian

How to Apply

If you are interested in this challenging opportunity, please send your application letter with a detailed CV stating your current position, remuneration level, daytime telephone contact number and the names, contact number and addresses of three professional referees to:

The Chief Executive Officer,

Tenwek Hospital,

P.O. Box 39-20400,

BOMET.

Applications should be sent directly to recruit@tenwekhosp.org by 21st July, 2021

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted