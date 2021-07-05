Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Chief Accountant (Nairobi)

A Logistics Company in Nairobi is seeking to recruit a Chief Accountant. The preferred candidate should possess:

Qualifications

CPAK/ACCA

Degree in Accounting/ Finance. Masters an added advantage.

Proficient in Tally/Quick books.

Ability to work with minimal supervision.

Sense of accountability.

High level of integrity.

Duty station: Nairobi

Anticipated start date: Immediately.

How to apply

We consider online applications.

Please email your cover letter and updated word document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and current or Last gross pay salary. (Chief Accountant Post-Current or Last Gross pay XXXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.