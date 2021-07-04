Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Our client in the ICT sector is looking to hire a Management Accountant who will be responsible for analyzing financial information and implement effective strategies to enhance overall business performance. He/she will have the overall accountability for preparing, developing and applying findings from financial reports.
Reporting to: CEO
Job Location: Nairobi
Duties and Responsibilities
- Developing financial strategy, including risk minimization plans and business opportunity forecasting
- High-level financial reporting and analysis of actual spending, setting up of limits, maintenance of the debtors and creditors list
- Regular budget preparation and consolidation
- Providing financial analysis and forecasting
- Cash flow management
- Advising the management on financial matters of the company and that of the affiliates
- Improving efficiencies and reducing costs across the business- advisory role to the management and directors
- Stakeholder management
- Debt management and collection
- Preparing company tax books are cleaned up and well maintained
- Ensuring compliance with statutory law and financial regulations
- Developing financial reviews and providing investment advice
- Payroll processing
- Working closely with management or executive teams to share reports and analysis findings
- Overseeing benefits and compensation packages
Required Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance, Accounting or related course
- CPA (K) Certified
- Experience in using Sage Evolution Accounting System and MS Excel skills.
Preferred Experience and Knowledge
- Minimum of 4 to 5 years’ work experience in a similar or equivalent role
- Experience with financial modelling and/or business analysis
- Good negotiation skills
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Ability to exude high level of honesty, integrity and confidentiality
- Ability to exercise sound judgment
- Ability to work within and in a team
- Female candidates are encouraged to apply
How To Apply:
Applicants who meet the requirements stated above should send their detailed CVs with a day – time Telephone number to the email address: hrk@atc-west.com with Management Accountant on the Subject line. Candidates MUST indicate their Current & Expected salaries
