Our client in the ICT sector is looking to hire a Management Accountant who will be responsible for analyzing financial information and implement effective strategies to enhance overall business performance. He/she will have the overall accountability for preparing, developing and applying findings from financial reports.

Reporting to: CEO

Job Location: Nairobi

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Developing financial strategy, including risk minimization plans and business opportunity forecasting
  • High-level financial reporting and analysis of actual spending, setting up of limits, maintenance of the debtors and creditors list
  • Regular budget preparation and consolidation
  • Providing financial analysis and forecasting
  • Cash flow management
  • Advising the management on financial matters of the company and that of the affiliates
  • Improving efficiencies and reducing costs across the business- advisory role to the management and directors
  • Stakeholder management
  • Debt management and collection
  • Preparing company tax books are cleaned up and well maintained
  • Ensuring compliance with statutory law and financial regulations
  • Developing financial reviews and providing investment advice
  • Payroll processing
  • Working closely with management or executive teams to share reports and analysis findings
  • Overseeing benefits and compensation packages

Required Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance, Accounting or related course
  • CPA (K) Certified
  • Experience in using Sage Evolution Accounting System and MS Excel skills.

Preferred Experience and Knowledge           

  • Minimum of 4 to 5 years’ work experience in a similar or equivalent role
  • Experience with financial modelling and/or business analysis
  • Good negotiation skills
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Ability to exude high level of honesty, integrity and confidentiality
  • Ability to exercise sound judgment
  • Ability to work within and in a team
  • Female candidates are encouraged to apply

How To Apply:

Applicants who meet the requirements stated above should send their detailed CVs with a day – time Telephone number to the email address: hrk@atc-west.com with Management Accountant on the Subject line. Candidates MUST indicate their Current & Expected salaries

