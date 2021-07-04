Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Our client in the ICT sector is looking to hire a Management Accountant who will be responsible for analyzing financial information and implement effective strategies to enhance overall business performance. He/she will have the overall accountability for preparing, developing and applying findings from financial reports.

Reporting to: CEO

Job Location: Nairobi

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing financial strategy, including risk minimization plans and business opportunity forecasting

High-level financial reporting and analysis of actual spending, setting up of limits, maintenance of the debtors and creditors list

Regular budget preparation and consolidation

Providing financial analysis and forecasting

Cash flow management

Advising the management on financial matters of the company and that of the affiliates

Improving efficiencies and reducing costs across the business- advisory role to the management and directors

Stakeholder management

Debt management and collection

Preparing company tax books are cleaned up and well maintained

Ensuring compliance with statutory law and financial regulations

Developing financial reviews and providing investment advice

Payroll processing

Working closely with management or executive teams to share reports and analysis findings

Overseeing benefits and compensation packages

Required Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance, Accounting or related course

CPA (K) Certified

Experience in using Sage Evolution Accounting System and MS Excel skills.

Preferred Experience and Knowledge

Minimum of 4 to 5 years’ work experience in a similar or equivalent role

Experience with financial modelling and/or business analysis

Good negotiation skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Ability to exude high level of honesty, integrity and confidentiality

Ability to exercise sound judgment

Ability to work within and in a team

Female candidates are encouraged to apply

How To Apply:

Applicants who meet the requirements stated above should send their detailed CVs with a day – time Telephone number to the email address: hrk@atc-west.com with Management Accountant on the Subject line. Candidates MUST indicate their Current & Expected salaries