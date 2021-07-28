Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – There was drama along a busy highway after a traffic police officer was spotted attacking a truck driver with a stone.
The daring truck driver refused to stop when he was ordered to do so, prompting the officer to run after him while armed with a stone.
Despite the cop using unorthodox means to try and arrest the law-breaking driver, his efforts bore no fruits.
His colleague even tried to help him chase the truck driver to no avail.
A dramatic video shared online shows the traffic officers cursing as the truck driver fled, leaving them high and dry.
Watch the video below.
