Wednesday, July 28, 2021 – There was drama along a busy highway after a traffic police officer was spotted attacking a truck driver with a stone.

The daring truck driver refused to stop when he was ordered to do so, prompting the officer to run after him while armed with a stone.

Despite the cop using unorthodox means to try and arrest the law-breaking driver, his efforts bore no fruits.

His colleague even tried to help him chase the truck driver to no avail.

A dramatic video shared online shows the traffic officers cursing as the truck driver fled, leaving them high and dry.

Watch the video below.

