Monday, 12 July 2021 – Before the match between England and Italy started, a man of God who purports to be a prophet prophesied in the church that England will lift the trophy.

While preaching to his congregants during the Sunday morning service, the self-proclaimed prophet said in the pulpit that God had spoken to him and confirmed that England will thrash Italy and lift the covered Euro trophy.

“Today, England will beat Italy. And I have said it again. That’s the work of the prophet.

“To prophesy what God has told you,” he confidently shouted at the top of his voice in the pulpit as his congregants erupted in joy.

However, his prophecy flopped badly after Italy defeated England through penalties when the match ended in a draw after extra time, leaving him with an egg on his face.

The said prophet has been trolled badly on social media after his prophecy was not fulfilled.

