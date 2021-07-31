Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 31 July 2021 – Renowned media personality, Grace Msalame, has been sharing her fitness journey with her fans through her social media pages.

Msalame started working out a few months ago to stay in shape after giving birth to her third child that she reportedly sired with Radio Africa Group CEO, Patrick Quarcoo.

Besides going to the gym, she frequently swims to keep fit.

The voluptuous TV girl shared photos working out and encouraged women to follow suit.

“Mama of 3 back at it. What’s your excuse!? For one mine was my hair!! But I love how I feel after a good swim & the low impact work out doesn’t make me dread a work out session, plus I love the water. That said nothing is easy. Swimming is a full-body workout & I am totally wrecked. But I’ve chosen this wreckage,” she captioned a post on Instagram.

Here are photos of Grace flaunting her hot body while working out.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.