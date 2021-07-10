Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 10 July 2021 – In 2017, Tano Tena slogans rent the air as Jubilee supporters, the majority being Kikuyus, campaigned tirelessly for President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto.

However, the same Kikuyus who were busy chanting Tano Tena slogans are regretting why they voted for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Besides facing economic hardships, small businesses situated along road reserves are being demolished at night even without notice.

A motorist passed near Manyanja Road where several roadside vibandas which belong to Kikuyu traders were demolished at night and sang Tano Tena slogans to remind them that choices have consequences.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.