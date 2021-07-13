Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 13, 2021 – A distressed parent has raised the alarm on social media after his two daughters aged 7 and 9 years were kidnapped on their way to school.

The father of two says that his daughters left home for school on Monday around 7:20 Am to sit for an exam but they were reportedly kidnapped along the way.

When he went to school that is located 150 metres from his residence to inquire into his daughter’s whereabouts, he was informed by the teachers that they didn’t reach school on the fateful day.

He has reported the matter to the police but no progress has been made so far.

Here are photos of the missing kids.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.