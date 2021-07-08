Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, July 8, 2021 – A section of elderly women from the Kikuyu community has said they are solidly behind Deputy President William Ruto, who is planning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The women, from Ruiru constituency, said they must honour the agreement that Uhuru promised DP Ruto in 2013 and 2017 of supporting his bid in 2022.

In the video, the elderly Kikuyu women speaking in vernacular recalled how the head of state traversed the country with the message that he will lead the country for ten years then his deputy takes over for another ten years.

The video, which has since gone viral, is seen as a major boost for Ruto’s 2022 bid as he continues to traverse the country towards the next general election.

As things stand, the DP has a cult-like following in the Mt Kenya region.

Here is the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST