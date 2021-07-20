Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 20, 2021 – If you are keen enough, you are likely to spot crazy things on Kenyan roads that may leave you stunned at times.

Just when you thought that you had seen all the madness on our roads, a motorist captured an interesting video of two men ferrying a cow on a motorbike along a busy road.

The cow was sandwiched between the two men, leaving motorists perplexed.

Just imagine what would have happened in case of an accident.

Check out the video below.

