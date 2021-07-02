Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 02 July 2021 – A 23-year-old lady identified as Violet Mukabana, who has been living with HIV for three years, has been advocating for the fight against stigma among HIV patients using her social platforms.

While most HIV patients don’t disclose their status for fear of stigma, Violet is not ashamed to let the world know that she is positive.

She was diagnosed with HIV in 2019 and since then, she has been taking ARVs religiously.

She is very healthy despite being positive.

In one of her social media posts, Violet says that she doesn’t hide ARVs when she in public since she wants to normalize living with the virus.

“I don’t hide ARVs, when it’s time, I just open my bag and take them. I really want to normalize living with HIV. It’s not something to hide anymore,” she writes.

In another post, the 23-year-old lady and mother of one reveals that she was very hurt when she was first diagnosed with the virus but she accepted her status and started taking the medication immediately.

If you met her in the streets, it’s very hard to tell she is living with the virus.

She has a very hot body and smooth skin.

Check out her photos.

