Wednesday, 28 July 2021 – A 50-year-old man from the Luo community has lost his life in a suspected viagra overdose.

The deceased man identified as Fredrick Opiyo reportedly booked a room in Murang’a to enjoy some good moments with a 35-year-old Kamba woman identified as Mary Mwende.

According to a police report, Opiyo died moments after he emerged from the bathroom in what police suspect to be a Viagra overdose.

Reports indicate that Mwende and Opiyo checked into the hotel room on Wednesday at around 10 pm.

They took supper together and after enjoying the meal, Opiyo entered the bathroom and emerged a few minutes later.

Mwende also went to the bathroom to take a shower as they prepared to retire to bed.

While taking a bath, she heard Opiyo groaning, prompting her to come out of the bathroom.

She found him struggling to breathe and alerted the night guard.

“While taking a bath, Mwende heard the man groaning. She came out of the bathroom and found the man had removed his clothes and was struggling to breathe,” the police report said.

Police recovered one used condom and a packet of Viagra in the bathroom.

The body of the deceased man was moved to Murang’a Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue awaiting postmortem.

