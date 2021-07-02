Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, July 2, 2021 – An opinion poll conducted by TIFA has shown that the majority of Kenyans are opposed to the referendum.

In the survey made public on Thursday, 80 percent of the respondents said they are opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative, which will pave the way for a referendum.

Also, according to the poll, majority of Kenyans believe that President Uhuru Kenyatta is using this document to endorse his successor in 2022.

The BBI bill is currently in the hands of the Court of Appeal and Kenyans are now waiting if the appellate court will revive or bury the document for good.

The poll also showed that the majority of Kenyans believe that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is pushing BBI to increase his chances of being President in 2022.

The research was done on 1,500 respondents from June 24 to 28, 2021.

The study had a margin error of +/- 2.53 percent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST