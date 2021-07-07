Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



est.1984

JOB OPENING!

DRIVERS (7 POSITIONS)

The Company wishes to recruit qualified, competent and results oriented individuals to fill the following position:

Job Title: DRIVERS (7 POSITIONS) 6-Nairobi 1-Mombasa

Reports To: SENIOR DRIVER

Interfaces With: TRANSPORT/CIT/ALARM RESPONSE/DOG SECTION

Qualifications

Education: Minimum of Grade D(Plain) in KCSE

Experience: Must have over 3 years Driving Experience with a clean record. The ideal candidate should be between 27-35 years of age

Training: Must possess a clean and valid BCE licence

Skills: Good communication and Public Relations skills, Customer service skills, Flexibility on shift time

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

Take full responsibility of the vehicle assigned to you

Check the vehicle for

Carefully and courteously drive the vehicles on company errands and duties to protect the company’s

Clean the

Ensure the vehicle is fueled to adequate levels at all

Ensure the vehicle is optimally supplied with optimum levels of lubes and brake

Undertake Hand Over / Take Over duties as per the laid down procedures of the Company

Protect all Company property under your charge as a

Obey all the traffic rules

Report any traffic incidents involving the company Vehicle to the company and to the police promptly

Promptly report all expiring vehicle licenses or insurances for timely renewals

Ensure your driving license is current at all

Carry out any other lawful

How To Apply

Qualified candidates, who meet the above criteria, should submit their applications with detailed CV and copies of relevant certificates & testimonials to be received by 5th July 2021 through email address recruitment@bmsecurity.com or

CHIEF OF STAFF

BOB MORGAN SECURITY SERVICES P.O. BOX 21606- 00505

NAIROBI

The ideal candidate for the above position should also be a team player with drive and initiative and demonstrate ability to achieve results.