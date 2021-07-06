Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



LVCT Health is an established Kenyan NGO that is renowned for its implementation of HIV and health programs at scale in Kenya. Through its vision of Healthy Empowered Communities, LVCT Health is a leader in designing and implementation of innovative HIV prevention and treatment approaches, sexual and reproductive sexual and Gender Based Violence programs reaching the most vulnerable populations. The organization works with government and other stakeholders at national and county levels.

The USAID Stawisha Pwani is a 5-year program funded by the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to increase the use of quality county-led health services in four Coastal counties of Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa and Taita Taveta. The aim of the program is to strengthen county health systems with a focus on HIV Prevention & Treatment, Family Planning, Reproductive, Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health (FP/ RMNCAH) and Nutrition. The program will support the four county governments toward sustainability in quality and systems of health services. The program objectives are:

Increased demand for and access to quality HIV prevention

Increased demand for and access to quality HIV treatment

Use of quality FP, Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child & Adolescent Health and Nutrition services(FP/RMNCAH).

Strengthened capacity of county health systems, local partners and communities to deliver quality health

We are looking for a dynamic well qualified and motivated individual to join our great team by filling the following vacant position: –

POSITION: Drivers (6 Posts)

REPORTING TO: Senior Procurement & Logistics Officer

LOCATION: Coast Region

Job Purpose

To provide logistical support to program and administrative teams ensuring smooth and efficient operations.

Responsibilities

Ensure that vehicles are used for pre-approved purposes

Overseeing the fueling of vehicles and ensure that fuel cards are replenished on a timely basis.

Report any matter related to maintenance of vehicles including regular services and insurances

Ensure cleanliness of the vehicles is maintained all

Adhere to Traffics rules and regulations of the roads

Ensure vehicle log/mileage sheets are completed accurately and on a timely basis and are verified on a regular basis

Ensure safety custody of vehicles while on duty and ensure they are all parked at the end of the day as the designated LVCT

Ensure safe custody of the vehicle keys in the transport

Respond to any other duties as may be legally requested by the supervisor under the HR manual.

Qualifications

Minimum KCSE qualifications or its equivalent

A clean Kenyan Driving licence class BCE

A Certificate of good conduct.

Certificate in defensive

At least 5 years’ driving experience, accident free and knowledgeable of most regions in Kenya.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications and CV along with a cover letter expressing interest and indicating Salary history and expectations to recruitment@lvcthealth.org . The position applied for and reference number should be clearly indicated on the subject line and cover letter.

The closing date is 22 July 2021 . Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

LVCT Health is an equal opportunity employer. Please visit our website www.lvcthealth.org for more information about the organization.

LVCT Health DOES NOT CHARGE any fee whatsoever in any part of the recruitment process.