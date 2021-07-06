Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, July 6, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid has suffered a severe blow after 500 United Democratic Alliance members dumped him and joined Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Announcing on Monday, the members-led by UDA secretary General, Karachuonyo branch Duncan Ombati, said they have ditched the party after realising it is full of conmen and looters of public money.

Ombati also accused the Ruto-led party of being more involved in the business of making money and turning a blind eye to their wishes.

Mr. Ombat said members who resigned from the party did so because they did not want to be involved in the illegal activity and aimed at deceiving them.

“There was no democracy in ODM in the by-elections ahead of the last general election and that is why we moved and joined UDA.

“We hoped that our wishes would be addressed in this new party but this has not happened, ”Ombati said.

Former UDA chairperson in the constituency, Jekonia Olango, supported the statement saying they have been facing various challenges to run UDA branch offices in the area.

The Kenyan DAILY POST