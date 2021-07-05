Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Progressive Credit is Non-deposited taking microfinance with branches across the country. We are looking for suitable candidate for the following position

Job Description

Relationship Officer Position – Checkoff Loans (Machakos, Nakuru, Narok, Eldoret, Kisumu)

Responsibility

Prospecting and acquisition of Government checkoff customers

Processing loan applications done by customers and ensuring TAT is observed

Ensuring proper KYC is observed for all customers

Ensure proper customer service

Meet the set monthly sales targets

Recruiting highly motivated sales team

Qualifications

Certificate/Diploma/Degree in a Sales or Business related course

1 year demonstrated experience with Government Checkoff loans

Good interpersonal skills and good personal communication skills.

Up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in sales and marketing.

Must have positive attitude and of good integrity.

How To Apply

Interested candidates should send the application and CV to careers@progressivecr.com indicating their applied position on the subject Email