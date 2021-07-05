Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Progressive Credit is Non-deposited taking microfinance with branches across the country. We are looking for suitable candidate for the following position

Job Description

Relationship Officer Position – Checkoff Loans (Machakos, Nakuru, Narok, Eldoret, Kisumu)

Responsibility

  • Prospecting and acquisition of Government checkoff customers
  • Processing loan applications done by customers and ensuring TAT is observed
  • Ensuring proper KYC is observed for all customers
  • Ensure proper customer service
  • Meet the set monthly sales targets
  • Recruiting highly motivated sales team

Qualifications

  • Certificate/Diploma/Degree in a Sales or Business related course
  • 1 year demonstrated experience with Government Checkoff loans
  • Good interpersonal skills and good personal communication skills.
  • Up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in sales and marketing.
  • Must have positive attitude and of good integrity.

How To Apply

Interested candidates should send the application and CV to careers@progressivecr.com indicating their applied position on the subject Email

