Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Progressive Credit is Non-deposited taking microfinance with branches across the country. We are looking for suitable candidate for the following position
Job Description
Relationship Officer Position – Checkoff Loans (Machakos, Nakuru, Narok, Eldoret, Kisumu)
Responsibility
- Prospecting and acquisition of Government checkoff customers
- Processing loan applications done by customers and ensuring TAT is observed
- Ensuring proper KYC is observed for all customers
- Ensure proper customer service
- Meet the set monthly sales targets
- Recruiting highly motivated sales team
Qualifications
- Certificate/Diploma/Degree in a Sales or Business related course
- 1 year demonstrated experience with Government Checkoff loans
- Good interpersonal skills and good personal communication skills.
- Up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in sales and marketing.
- Must have positive attitude and of good integrity.
How To Apply
Interested candidates should send the application and CV to careers@progressivecr.com indicating their applied position on the subject Email
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>