Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



National Council of Churches of Kenya, an umbrella organisation for Protestant Churches and Christian Organizations registered in Kenya, invites applications from interested and suitable candidates in Jumuia Resorts to fill the following positions;

JOB TITLE: SECURITY GUARDS.

POSITIONS TO BE FILLED: 4 (Four)

SUPERVISOR: Security Supervisor

DUTY STATION: 2no. Jumuia Conference & Beach Resort Kanamai-Mombasa (Job Ref: JCBR/2021)1no. Jumuia Guest House Nakuru (Job Ref: JRN/2021) 1no. Jumuia Resort Kisumu (Job Ref: JRK/2021)

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

Reporting to the Security Supervisor, this position is responsible to provide security to all the resorts’ property.

Responsibilities

Job Objective:

Providing security to company properties at designated time

Ensure orderliness during the assignment at all time

Controlling and monitoring movement to and from the assigned property responsibly

Patrolling the property as directed by the supervisor to ensure safety at all times

Reporting ant unusual happenings which could amount to security threats or any harmful happenings to the supervisor

Answering alarms and investigate disturbances

Write/Submit reports of daily activities and/or irregularities like equipment or property damage, theft, presence of unauthorized persons or unusual occurrences

Call police or fire department in case of emergency, like fire or presence of unauthorized persons within the premises

Ensure operation of equipment by completing preventive maintenance requirements; following manufacturer’s instructions, troubleshooting malfunctions, calling for repairs, evaluating new equipment and techniques.

Warn persons of violations and also apprehend or evict violators from premises, using force when necessary

Operate detecting devices to screen individuals and prevent passage of prohibited articles into restricted areas/the premises

Inspect as well as adjust security systems, equipment or machinery to make sure operational use to detect evidence of tempering

Respond to emergencies to provide necessary assistance to employees and customers

Communication; establish and maintain effective communication between the security supervisor and the entire team at all times to ensure optimum team work.

Carrying out duty patrol across the work station(s)

Adhere to all company services and operating standards.

Attend the security guards parade

Any other job advised by Security Supervisor from time to time

Qualifications

Level of Education/Academic Qualification

At least Secondary School Education (KCSE)

Specialized Training/Professional Qualifications

Must have a valid certificate of good conduct.

Other Competencies/Abilities/Skill Required

Good command of both written and spoken English and Kiswahili Language.

Relevant Job Experience

Must have worked in similar position for at least ONE year

How to Apply

Qualified and interested candidates should download the NCCK Job Application Form from the NCCK website. Candidates are advised to STRICTLY send the application form ONLY, duly filled in PDF format to recruitment@ncck.org The application forms to be received before Monday July 12, 2021 at 6pm. Only short listed candidates will be contacted. Please the indicate job title and reference no. in the email subject line.

Please note that NCCK does NOT charge any fee whatsoever for application, processing, interviewing or securing employment.