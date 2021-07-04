Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



LVCT Health is an established Kenyan NGO that is renowned for its implementation of HIV and health programs at scale in Kenya. Through its vision of Healthy Empowered Communities, LVCT Health is a leader in designing and implementation of innovative HIV prevention and treatment approaches, sexual and reproductive sexual and Gender Based Violence programs reaching the most vulnerable populations. The organization works with government and other stakeholders at national and county levels.

The USAID Stawisha Pwani is a 5-year program funded by the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to increase the use of quality county-led health services in four Coastal counties of Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa and Taita Taveta. The aim of the program is to strengthen county health systems with a focus on HIV Prevention & Treatment, Family Planning, Reproductive, Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health (FP/ RMNCAH) and Nutrition. The program will support the four county governments toward sustainability in quality and systems of health services. The program objectives are:

Increased demand for and access to quality HIV prevention

Increased demand for and access to quality HIV treatment

Use of quality FP, Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child & Adolescent Health and Nutrition services(FP/RMNCAH).

Strengthened capacity of county health systems, local partners and communities to deliver quality health

We are looking for a dynamic well qualified and motivated individual to join our great team by filling the following vacant position: –

POSITION: Administrative Assistants (4 Posts)

REPORTING TO: HR & Admin Officer

LOCATION: Coast Region

Job Purpose

To manage the main reception area and support in administration services.

Responsibilities

Serve as the face of the organization at the front

Manage all incoming and outgoing mails, both physical and electronic and directing them to the appropriate persons in a timely

Sort and post or otherwise ensure delivery of outgoing mails in a timely

Deal with enquiries and correspondence; routing to the relevant/ appropriate member of

Oversee maintenance of general

Ensure appropriate hospitality is accorded to visitors and partners visiting the

Co-ordinate all travel arrangements and logistics for the organization – bookings, transportation etc.

Ensure that the office space, fixtures and furniture are in good condition and report any anomalies to the Head of management or any designated

Package, label and dispatch all the parcels to respective

Receive, record and distribute all the parcels to respective

Maintain office machines e. the telephone system and the photocopier.

Providing support to meetings by taking minutes and organizing for venues and

Record keeping and filing

Qualifications

A diploma/degree in Business Administration, Secretarial studies or a related course.

Minimum 2 years’ experience in a similar

Good Public relations and communication skills.

Ability to listen, be flexible and to multitask

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications and CV along with a cover letter expressing interest and indicating Salary history and expectations to recruitment@lvcthealth.org . The position applied for and reference number should be clearly indicated on the subject line and cover letter.

The closing date is 22 July 2021 . Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

LVCT Health is an equal opportunity employer. Please visit our website www.lvcthealth.org for more information about the organization.

LVCT Health DOES NOT CHARGE any fee whatsoever in any part of the recruitment process.