Thursday, July 13, 2021 – Seasoned radio presenter and TV host, Talia Oyando, who is popularly known as The Night Nurse, has left men with wishful thinking after flaunting her thighland in hot attire.

Talia, a mother of one and a fitness freak, is among the hottest Kenyan female media personalities despite being 37 years old.

Thirsty men flooded her timeline with lustful comments after she splashed the juicy photos, with some crowning her the hottest Kenyan female celebrity.

If you look at the latest juicy photos that she posted, she appears hotter than most ladies in their early 20’s.

Check this out.

