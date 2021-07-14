Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Vacancy No.NRB.4/2021
Grade: Support Staff CSG 17 – (356) Posts
Terms of Service: Short Term Contract for six (6) Months
Salary and Other Benefits
Basic Salary
Ksh.13,280 p.m.
House Allowance
Varies according to the area of deployment
Commuter Allowance Ksh.3,000.00 per month
Medical Benefits As applicable in the Civil Service
Requirements for Appointment
Minimum of Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE)
Duties and responsibilities
Duties and responsibilities at this level will include:
- General messenger duties
- Office cleaning
How To Apply
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the positions shown above in the Department of National Registration Bureau in all the forty seven (47) Counties.
Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their application by completing one application form PSC2 (Revised 2016). The form may be downloaded HERE
Completed application forms should be hand delivered at the respective County Commissioner’s office on or before 2nd August, 2021 at 5.00 pm.
