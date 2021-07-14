Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Vacancy No.NRB.4/2021

Grade: Support Staff CSG 17 – (356) Posts



Terms of Service: Short Term Contract for six (6) Months

Salary and Other Benefits

Basic Salary

Ksh.13,280 p.m.

House Allowance

Varies according to the area of deployment

Commuter Allowance Ksh.3,000.00 per month

Medical Benefits As applicable in the Civil Service

Requirements for Appointment

Minimum of Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE)

Duties and responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will include:

General messenger duties

Office cleaning

How To Apply

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the positions shown above in the Department of National Registration Bureau in all the forty seven (47) Counties.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their application by completing one application form PSC2 (Revised 2016). The form may be downloaded HERE

Completed application forms should be hand delivered at the respective County Commissioner’s office on or before 2nd August, 2021 at 5.00 pm.