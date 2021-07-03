Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
HEALTH RECORDS OFFICERS – JOB GROUP ‘H’- 3 POSTS
Duties and responsibilities
- Responsible for accurately transcribing and organizing patients’ medical
- Compiling, processing, and maintaining medical records of hospital and clinic patients in a manner consistent with medical, administrative, ethical, legal, and regulatory requirements of the health care system
- Creating new medical records and retrieves existing medical records by gathering appropriate record folders and contents;
- Assigning and recording new record numbers;
- Verifying existing record numbers
- Day-to-day running of the records
- Organizing and maintaining medical records by collecting information about
- Care, maintenance, scheduling, designation, classification, disposal, and preservation of records”
Qualifications
- A Diploma in Health Records and Information Management
- Registered with relevant regulatory Body
- Computer Literate
- At least one (1) year working experience in a health facility
How to apply
Application forms can be accessed HERE Applications should be submitted to the Public Service Board clearly indicating the position applied for on the envelope addressed to:
Secretary
Murang’a County Public Service Board
P.O. Box 52 – 10200
MURANG’A
Applications can also be hand-delivered at the County Public Service Board Offices located within the County Governor’s office, Murang’a on or before the close of business on 5TH AUGUST 2021
Applicants from other Counties are encouraged to apply.
- Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.
- Women, minorities, and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
- Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, clearance and other relevant documents in support of their applications.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>