Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



HEALTH RECORDS OFFICERS – JOB GROUP ‘H’- 3 POSTS

Duties and responsibilities

Responsible for accurately transcribing and organizing patients’ medical

Compiling, processing, and maintaining medical records of hospital and clinic patients in a manner consistent with medical, administrative, ethical, legal, and regulatory requirements of the health care system

Creating new medical records and retrieves existing medical records by gathering appropriate record folders and contents;

Assigning and recording new record numbers;

Verifying existing record numbers

Day-to-day running of the records

Organizing and maintaining medical records by collecting information about

Care, maintenance, scheduling, designation, classification, disposal, and preservation of records”

Qualifications

A Diploma in Health Records and Information Management

Registered with relevant regulatory Body

Computer Literate

At least one (1) year working experience in a health facility

How to apply

Application forms can be accessed HERE Applications should be submitted to the Public Service Board clearly indicating the position applied for on the envelope addressed to:

Secretary

Murang’a County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 52 – 10200

MURANG’A

Applications can also be hand-delivered at the County Public Service Board Offices located within the County Governor’s office, Murang’a on or before the close of business on 5TH AUGUST 2021

Applicants from other Counties are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.

Women, minorities, and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, clearance and other relevant documents in support of their applications.