ECDE TEACHERS – (28 POSTS)

Terms of Service: Three (3) years’ contract

How to Apply

Copy of KCSE certificate

Copy of KNEC Certificate or Diploma in ECDE

Duly filled Application form (Click this Link to download the form )

Copy of ID card

Curriculum Vitae

Recommendation letter from the head teacher of the current station

Copy of TSC registration certificate

Written applications enclosing the above documents should be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to:-

The Ag. Chief Executive Officer

Makueni County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 49 – 90300

MAKUENI.

Or delivered by hand at the reception desk at Makueni County Public Service Board Offices located past Makueni Girls, Opposite Wote Technical Training Institute to be received on or before close of business on Friday, 6th August, 2021.

Note:

The applicant(s) must come from the affected sub-ward

Indicate the ECDE Centre for which the application is made at the right hand corner of the envelope.

The Ag. Chief Executive Officer

Makueni County Public Service Board