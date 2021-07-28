Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
ECDE TEACHERS – (28 POSTS)
Terms of Service: Three (3) years’ contract
How to Apply
- Copy of KCSE certificate
- Copy of KNEC Certificate or Diploma in ECDE
- Duly filled Application form (Click this Link to download the form )
- Copy of ID card
- Curriculum Vitae
- Recommendation letter from the head teacher of the current station
- Copy of TSC registration certificate
Written applications enclosing the above documents should be submitted in a sealed envelope and addressed to:-
The Ag. Chief Executive Officer
Makueni County Public Service Board
P.O. Box 49 – 90300
MAKUENI.
Or delivered by hand at the reception desk at Makueni County Public Service Board Offices located past Makueni Girls, Opposite Wote Technical Training Institute to be received on or before close of business on Friday, 6th August, 2021.
Note:
- The applicant(s) must come from the affected sub-ward
- Indicate the ECDE Centre for which the application is made at the right hand corner of the envelope.
