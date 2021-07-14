Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Vacancy No.NRB.2/2021

Grade: Office Administrative Assistant III CSG 13 – (205) Posts



Terms of Service: Short Term Contract for six (6) Months

Salary and Other Benefits

Basic Salary Ksh.22,270 p.m.

House Allowance Varies according to the area of deployment

Commuter Allowance: Ksh.3,000.00 per month

Medical Benefits

As applicable in the Civil Service

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must be in possession of:

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean Grade C – (Minus) with at least C (plain) in English or Kiswahili Language or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Business Education Single and Group Certificates (BES & GC) from the Kenya National Examinations Council in the following Subjects; Typewriting II (minimum 40 w.p.m.)/Computerized Document Processing II; Business English I/Communications I; Office Practice I; Commerce I;



OR

Certificate in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Council; and

Certificate in Computer Applications Skills from a recognized institution.

Duties and responsibilities

This is the entry and training grade for this cadre. Duties and responsibilities at this level will entail;

word and data processing from manuscripts;

Operating office equipment;

ensuring security of office equipment, documents and records;

attending to visitors/clients;

handling telephone calls and appointments; and

undertaking any other office administrative and services that may be assigned

Please note that canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

How To Apply

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the positions shown above in the Department of National Registration Bureau in all the forty seven (47) Counties.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their application by completing one application form PSC2 (Revised 2016). The form may be downloaded HERE

Completed application forms should be hand delivered at the respective County Commissioner’s office on or before 2nd August, 2021 at 5.00 pm.