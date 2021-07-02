Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade) is a State Corporation under the National Treasury whose mandate is to implement, operationalize and manage the Kenya Trade Net System and Trade Facilitation.

The Agency is committed to supporting the empowerment of the youth, in line with Government’s youth initiative, by providing opportunities to young graduates to help them gain knowledge and skills in their respective professional calling through short-term internship programs.

We currently have limited Apprentice/ Internship/ Attachment Opportunities in the following disciplines:

CUSTOMER SERVICE & CONTACT CENTRE DEPARTMENT (2 Apprentices)

Job Title: Apprentice

Station: Nairobi

Reports to: Manager, Customer Service & Contact Centre

Responsibilities

Act as a single point of contact for phone calls and emails from The assistant listens, logs and responds to customer enquiries, requests and complaints;

Recognizing, documenting, and informing the supervisor regarding the trends in external customer calls.

Anticipating potential needs or problems of customers;

Following through on commitments made to customers;

Making recommendations of alternate solutions if customer expectations cannot be met and following relevant escalation contact protocols;

Maintaining confidentiality of information;

Achieving first contact resolution (FCR);

Handling customer complaints or issues satisfactorily;

Recording details of comments, inquiries, complaints, and actions taken;

Prioritize received issues in order to identify and escalate situations requiring urgent attention first;

Providing accurate information about organizations services and related agencies;

Create and maintain a positive, supportive, customer oriented environment for all clients;

Undertake such other duties as may be reasonably required and which are consistent with the level of responsibility of this job role;

Qualifications

Should be a Kenyan Citizen aged between 20 and 35 years;

Should be available full time for the duration of the program (3 months);

Should be a continuing student or have graduated within the last five (5) years with Bachelor’s degree in a Business, Communications, Marketing ICT or related field from an accredited Institution and be in possession of the relevant certificate

Be Computer Literate and have strong communication skills

Willingness to work in shifts, weekends/holidays and long hours

Customer focused;

Ability to multi task with high stress tolerance level;

Problem analysis and problem-solving skills;

Planning and organizing skills;

Team oriented;

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates should submit their applications including curriculum Vitae, copies of certificates & testimonials and National ID to The Chief Executive Officer, Kenya Trade Network Agency, 1st Floor, Embankment Plaza P.O. Box 36943-00200, NAIROBI through email: vacancies@kentrade.go.ke or through post office by July 30,2021.

KenTrade is an Equal Opportunity Employer – Persons with disability are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification and ONLY selected candidates will be contacted. The Agency does not charge any fee for this process.