We are seeking to hire Finance Assistants



Duties and Responsibilities:

· Processing payments to suppliers

· Reconcile invoices and identify discrepancies

· Filing of NSSF, NHIF & PAYE for all the employees

· Accurate computation of taxes owed and preparation of tax returns, ensuring compliance

with payment, reporting and other tax requirements

· Bank & Cash reconciliations

· Administer and review all financial plans and budgets; monitor progress and changes

· Create and update expense reports

· Update and implement all necessary business policies and accounting practices; improve

the finance department’s overall policy and procedure manual.

· Issue invoices to customers and external partners as required

· Prepare Comprehensive Contract & stock reconciliations

· Review and file payroll documents

· Asset Management

· Generating purchase orders

Minimum job qualifications:

· Minimum of a Bachelor degree preferably in Accounting, BA or related field

· Professional Accounting qualification, CPA- 4 and above

· Experience in using Accounting Software such as QuickBooks

· At least 3 years of overall professional experience

· Very proficient in Microsoft office

· A team player

· Excellent communication and relationship building skills

· Experience in the real estate industry will be an added advantage

Application procedure:

Qualified candidates should submit their applications to: hr@centuryrealtors.co.ke clearing quoting “Finance Assistant” on the email subject line, to reach us on or before 5th August 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

(Please do not apply if you do not meet the minimum requirement for the job.)