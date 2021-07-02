Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



LVCT Health is an established Kenyan NGO that is renowned for its implementation of HIV and health programs at scale in Kenya. Through its vision of Healthy Empowered Communities, LVCT Health is a leader in designing and implementation of innovative HIV prevention and treatment approaches, sexual and reproductive sexual and Gender Based Violence programs reaching the most vulnerable populations. The organization works with government and other stakeholders at national and county levels.

The USAID Stawisha Pwani is a 5-year program funded by the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to increase the use of quality county-led health services in four Coastal counties of Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa and Taita Taveta. The aim of the program is to strengthen county health systems with a focus on HIV Prevention & Treatment, Family Planning, Reproductive, Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health (FP/ RMNCAH) and Nutrition. The program will support the four county governments toward sustainability in quality and systems of health services. The program objectives are:

Increased demand for and access to quality HIV prevention

Increased demand for and access to quality HIV treatment

Use of quality FP, Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child & Adolescent Health and Nutrition services(FP/RMNCAH).

Strengthened capacity of county health systems, local partners and communities to deliver quality health

We are looking for a dynamic well qualified and motivated individual to join our great team by filling the following vacant position: –

POSITION: Data Officers (2 Posts)

REPORTING TO: MEL Lead

LOCATION: Coast Region

Job Purpose

To provide support in development of monitoring and evaluation plans and frameworks for the project activities, development and operationalization of data collection, aggregation and reporting tools. S/He will also be responsible for data entry, verification and analysis of programs routine and periodic data.

Responsibilities

Assist the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer in ensuring follow-up on EMR system issues in the facilities is done appropriately and timely to ensure smooth operation at these sites.

Ensure timely and correct data capture, analysis and reporting as per the data management

Support in development, review and implementation of monitoring and evaluation work

Respond to training needs of service delivery and program staff and on the monitoring and evaluation components at the site as need

In a timely manner, update the site level performance

Provide inputs during design and implementation of institutional and project data collection instruments as well as monitoring and evaluation

Support the analysis of qualitative and quantitative data and present fact sheets from

Undertake data review activities at the service delivery level and give feedback to the sites/project on data and data quality

Provide support in conducting baseline, midline and end-term evaluation of all the programs and researches conducted at the

Communicate closely with Sub-County Health Information Officer and Monitoring and Evaluation Officers to ensure priority tasks are

Ensure regular daily, weekly and monthly backup of all active EMR databases is done on the organization’s server one

Carry out basic data analysis to guide service delivery and implementation

Qualifications

Diploma/Bachelor’s degree in Health Records/Health Information/Computer Studies/Statistics or any relevant

At least 2 years’ experience in a similar position in a fast paced, multi-tasking environment

Training and experience in database management and statistical packages such as SPSS, NVivo, Excel,

Experience in implementing programmes and working with EMRs will be an added

Demonstrated analysis, communication, interpersonal, report writing and presentation

Proactive, creative, systematic thinker and problem-solver.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications and CV along with a cover letter expressing interest and indicating Salary history and expectations to recruitment@lvcthealth.org . The position applied for and reference number should be clearly indicated on the subject line and cover letter.

The closing date is 22 July 2021 . Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

LVCT Health is an equal opportunity employer. Please visit our website www.lvcthealth.org for more information about the organization.

LVCT Health DOES NOT CHARGE any fee whatsoever in any part of the recruitment process.