LVCT Health is an established Kenyan NGO that is renowned for its implementation of HIV and health programs at scale in Kenya. Through its vision of Healthy Empowered Communities, LVCT Health is a leader in designing and implementation of innovative HIV prevention and treatment approaches, sexual and reproductive sexual and Gender Based Violence programs reaching the most vulnerable populations. The organization works with government and other stakeholders at national and county levels.

The USAID Stawisha Pwani is a 5-year program funded by the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) to increase the use of quality county-led health services in four Coastal counties of Kilifi, Kwale, Mombasa and Taita Taveta. The aim of the program is to strengthen county health systems with a focus on HIV Prevention & Treatment, Family Planning, Reproductive, Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health (FP/ RMNCAH) and Nutrition. The program will support the four county governments toward sustainability in quality and systems of health services. The program objectives are:

Increased demand for and access to quality HIV prevention

Increased demand for and access to quality HIV treatment

Use of quality FP, Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child & Adolescent Health and Nutrition services(FP/RMNCAH).

Strengthened capacity of county health systems, local partners and communities to deliver quality health

We are looking for a dynamic well qualified and motivated individual to join our great team by filling the following vacant position: –

POSITION: Accountants (2 Posts)

REPORTING TO: Senior Accountant

LOCATION: Coast Region

Job Purpose

To provide support to the finance division in managing cheque, petty cash payments, requisitions and data entry and to provide updated cash flow reports in a timely manner.

Key Tasks & Responsibilities

Enter finance data accurately and

Ensure sequential filing of accounting

Provision of training to new staff in finance

Archive all the accounting records in a retrievable

Preparation of staff imprest

Ensure all income and funds received in the office are receipted & banked in a timely

Prepare payment vouchers and write cheques whilst ensuring payments are well supported with appropriate allocation to various

Ensure prompt vendor invoice

Preparing supplier reconciliations, creditors status reports and cash flow position

Ensure all statutory deductions are presented to relevant authorities by due dates including but not limited to PAYE, HELB, NSSF, NHIF, Withholding Tax and Withholding

Fill, submit and track DA1 forms with the relevant

Manage the petty cash payments and ensure timely

Provide support during donor and organizational

Managing division’s

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in a business related preferably Accounting or Finance

Accountancy qualification CPA part 2 or ACCA

At least 2 years work experience in accounts or audit with experience in book keeping and preparation of complete financial

Good working knowledge of computer Knowledge of an accounting software will be an added advantage.

High integrity, hardworking, attentive to details and willing to go the extra-mile to meet

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications and CV along with a cover letter expressing interest and indicating Salary history and expectations to recruitment@lvcthealth.org . The position applied for and reference number should be clearly indicated on the subject line and cover letter.

The closing date is 22 July 2021 . Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

LVCT Health is an equal opportunity employer. Please visit our website www.lvcthealth.org for more information about the organization.

LVCT Health DOES NOT CHARGE any fee whatsoever in any part of the recruitment process.