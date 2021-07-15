Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Ipas organization through its Research department is conducting a study: “Pregnancy Care Integrating Translational Science Survey” in KITUI, MACHAKOS, BUSIA, MOMBASA Counties, Kenya. The study will involve following up pregnant women PMTCT from early pregnancy through delivery to the post-delivery and it will include local travel within the study area- between health facilities and to communities. Applications are invited from appropriately qualified candidates for the position of Research Assistants.
Position Summary:
The research assistant – nurse will be required to support the study’s activities at the health facility. This will include screening and recruitment of study participants, clinical and non-clinical data collection, sample collection and handling and additional study procedures. .
Responsibilities:
- Liaise with health facility staff to identify potentially eligible study participants for recruitment into specific studies and sub-studies
- Screening and recruitment of study participants and administering informed consent.
- Clinical and non-clinical data collection for study participants
- Perform anthropometric measurements and vital signs measurements and other clinical tests and study procedures for participants
- Contribute to collection, transport, logging and initial processing of biological samples
- Support health facility staff in obtaining and recording other data relevant for the study.
- Contribute to follow up of participants in their homes and communities.
- Create and plan for data collection activities summary reports for activities as guided.
Requirements:
- Degree/Diploma in Kenya Registered Nurse Midwife or Kenya Registered Community Health Nurse or equivalent/relevant health field
- Valid Practicing license from the Nursing Council of Kenya.
- Basic Computer literacy and training in Microsoft Office.
- Must be a local from sampled areas.
How to Apply
Submit applications, complete with CV, Cover Letter to [HR.ipas@rephs.org] to indicate the Vacancypl for by 6/7/2018
