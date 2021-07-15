Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



DRIVER III, JOB GROUP ‘D’ – 15 POSTS

Duties and Responsibilities

Duties and responsibilities at this level will involve:

Driving a motor vehicle as authorized,

Carrying out routine checks on the vehicle’s cooling, oil, electrical and brake systems, tyre pressure, t.c.

Detecting and reporting malfunctioning of vehicle systems;

Maintenance of work tickets for vehicles assigned;

Ensuring security and safety for the vehicle on and off the road, safety of the passengers and/or goods therein;

Maintaining cleanliness of the vehicle

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education mean grade D plain or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution,

A valid driving license free from any current endorsement(s) for class (es) of vehicle(s) an officer is required to drive;

Attended a First-Aid Certificate Course lasting not less than one (1) week at St. John Ambulance or Kenya Institute of Highway and Building Technology (KIHBT) or any other recognized Institution;

Passed Suitability Test for Driver Grade III;

Passed Practical Test for Drivers conducted by the respective Ministry/Department;

A valid Certificate of Good Conduct from the Kenya Police; and

At least two (2) years driving experience

How to apply

Application forms can be accessed HERE Applications should be submitted to the Public Service Board clearly indicating the position applied for on the envelope addressed to:

Secretary

Murang’a County Public Service Board

P.O. Box 52 – 10200

MURANG’A

Applications can also be hand-delivered at the County Public Service Board Offices located within the County Governor’s office, Murang’a on or before the close of business on 5TH AUGUST 2021

Applicants from other Counties are encouraged to apply.

Any form of canvassing shall lead to automatic disqualification.

Women, minorities, and persons living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates, testimonials, clearance and other relevant documents in support of their applications