Grade: Clerical Officer II CSG 14 – (1200) Posts
Terms of Service: Short Term Contract for six (6) Months
Salary and Other Benefits
Basic Salary Ksh.16,890 p.m.
House Allowance Varies according to the area of deployment
Commuter Allowance Ksh.3,000.00 per month
Medical Benefits
As applicable in the Civil Service
Requirements for Appointment
For appointment to this grade, a candidate must be in possession of:
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean Grade C- (Minus) or its equivalent qualification; and
- Proficiency in computer applications from a recognized institution;
Duties and responsibilities
Officers at this level will be deployed in the Department of National Registration Bureau and specific duties will include:
- data entry and verification; and
- any other duties that may be assigned by supervisors;
Please note that canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
DR. (ENG.) KARANJA KIBICHO, CBS
PRINCIPAL SECRETARY-INTERIOR AND CITIZEN SERVICES
How To Apply
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the positions shown above in the Department of National Registration Bureau in all the forty seven (47) Counties.
Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their application by completing one application form PSC2 (Revised 2016). The form may be downloaded HERE
Completed application forms should be hand delivered at the respective County Commissioner’s office on or before 2nd August, 2021 at 5.00 pm.
