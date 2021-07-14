Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Grade: Clerical Officer II CSG 14 – (1200) Posts



Terms of Service: Short Term Contract for six (6) Months

Salary and Other Benefits

Basic Salary Ksh.16,890 p.m.

House Allowance Varies according to the area of deployment

Commuter Allowance Ksh.3,000.00 per month

Medical Benefits

As applicable in the Civil Service

Requirements for Appointment

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must be in possession of:

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean Grade C- (Minus) or its equivalent qualification; and

Proficiency in computer applications from a recognized institution;

Duties and responsibilities

Officers at this level will be deployed in the Department of National Registration Bureau and specific duties will include:

data entry and verification; and

any other duties that may be assigned by supervisors;

Please note that canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

DR. (ENG.) KARANJA KIBICHO, CBS

PRINCIPAL SECRETARY-INTERIOR AND CITIZEN SERVICES

How To Apply

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the positions shown above in the Department of National Registration Bureau in all the forty seven (47) Counties.

Interested and qualified persons are requested to make their application by completing one application form PSC2 (Revised 2016). The form may be downloaded HERE

Completed application forms should be hand delivered at the respective County Commissioner’s office on or before 2nd August, 2021 at 5.00 pm.