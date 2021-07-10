Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 31 July 2021 – A flamboyant Luo man who masquerades as a rapper has been exposed by Edgar Obare.

The flashy young man who calls himself Mapesa Madollar Maverick on Facebook is allegedly part of notorious fraudsters involved in an online scam.

He lives large on social media using proceeds from the online scam.

He seems to be following in the footsteps of Nigerian fraudster Hushpuppi, who risks serving 20 years in jail after pleading guilty to fraud charges in the US.

The suspected Kenyan online fraudster recently posted a video flaunting a bag full of money and bragged that he was carrying Ksh 10 million in cash.

Here’s the video.

