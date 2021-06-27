Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 27, 2021 – Renowned City Lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has pitied Kikuyus over their recent behaviours of disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta and embracing Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Election.

In a statement, Kipkorir noted that the Kikuyu community will one day regret their political actions against their ‘savior’ Uhuru Kenyatta, who is the current kingpin of Mt. Kenya.

“One day, Kikuyu nation will look back on how they were corrupted to undermine President Uhuru Kenyatta.”

“They will wish the hand of time was turned back.”

“There shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth.”

“There will be recriminations, remonstrations and retributions.”

“The day shall come,” he claimed.

The remarks came days after Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba shifted her allegiance from Uhuru to Deputy President William Ruto, saying she was pressured by the Kiambu people to defect.

Besides Wamuchomba, MPs David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East) and Samwel Gachobe (Subukia), also ditched Uhuru for Ruto’s camp, signaling trouble in Mt. Kenya.

