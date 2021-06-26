Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 26, 2021 – Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui yesterday lost his cool and confronted Deputy President William Ruto, warning him to desist from playing politics in church.

This is after he openly campaigned in church during the consecration of Bishop David Macharia of the Full Gospel Churches of Kenya.

“As you know, I have been accused of building churches, but I will not stop; we must work with places of Worship,” Ruto said amid cheers from his supporters.

This did not settle well with the county boss Lee Kinyanjui, who suggested Ruto hires people to cheer him while talking in church functions and the behavior stinks.

The visibly dejected governor accused Ruto of disrespecting the temple of God.

“We should know the difference between a church function and a political function before we talk.”

“What picture are we showing to visitors who are from abroad who came for a church function only to be turned into a political ground?”

“This behavior is so bad, and it should be stopped,” Lee Kinyanjui remarked without naming names.

