Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – Former Nairobi Woman Representative Rachel Shebesh has disclosed that former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero paid her a whopping Sh30 million after slapping her publicly in September 2013.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Shebesh stated that the payment was an out-of-court settlement.

She stated that it was important to act in the way that she did to avoid opening a pandora’s box among other elected women leaders.

“Kidero paid me a lot of money, I’m sure he wouldn’t repeat such an offense…to slap a woman in this Country, nowadays, there is a precedence.”

“I’m not sure people have such an amount of money. He paid me close to Ksh30 million.”

“If I hadn’t been tough, every woman elected into office would have faced such challenges,” she added.

Shebesh indicated Kidero’s mistake was to have the arrogance and the audacity to slap a woman leader.

In September 2013, the two engaged in heated verbal exchange outside Kidero’s office.

Shebesh had confronted Kidero over county employees’ strike, which had paralysed operations, over unpaid salaries.

The heated argument ended up with Kidero slapping the woman representative, who momentarily staggered before her aides held her.

“Kidero, you have slapped me? You have slapped me Kidero? You have slapped me?” Shebesh was heard asking in a video that went viral.

The Kenyan DAILY POST