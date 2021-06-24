Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 24, 2021 – Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i, has warned Nairobi matatus to expect hell in the coming days for killing the daughter of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Edward Mbugua.

The 25-year old died on June 17 at Kenyatta National Hospital after being sandwiched by Matatus in CBD while crossing Tom Mboya Street at 8 in the morning.

Matiangi, while speaking during the funeral in Kiambu County, said such accidents can be avoided but are always with us because of negligence.

“As we come to bury this child, we are also rudely reminded about some things that happen in our society that we can avoid.

“How this child died is because of reckless matatu drivers,” he said.

“This is someone who was just walking on the pavement of a road and some fellow who was driving at a place he was not supposed to, hit her.

“That is how this child met her death.”

He vowed that the people behind the crime must pay dearly.

“It is moments like this that we are reminded that some of us engage in conduct and behavior that gets us here.

“Now we are burying a very promising young girl,” he said.

“We would not be here today if it were not for some mad people who were driving all over the place.”

The CS also represented President Uhuru Kenyatta, who sent his condolences.

The Kenyan DAILY POST