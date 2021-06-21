Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 21, 2021 – Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has hit back at Raila Odinga once again, insisting that he will never support him for the third time for the presidency.

Speaking at a church function in Murang’a, Kalonzo maintained his stance that it is either him for president or no one at all.

Responding to Raila, who dismissed him for saying he would rather retire and go back to Tseikuru than to back the ODM leader for president a third time.

Speaking in the Coast, Raila told off Kalonzo, saying he had not asked the Wiper leader to support him for anything because he is yet to declare whether he will vie for the presidency in 2022 or not.

The former prime minister alleged that Kalonzo was just running scared ahead of the big battle.

But according to Kalonzo, the ODM leader owes him a political debt which he must repay in 2022 by supporting him for president after supporting him three times.

He vowed never to be fooled again to support Raila.

This comes even as President Uhuru Kenyatta has indicated that he will support one of the NASA principals, preferably Raila Odinga, for helping him to deliver more of his agendas to Kenyans after their handshake.

The Kenyan DAILY POST