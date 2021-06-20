Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 20, 2021 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has once again vowed to protect the independence and integrity of the Judiciary from interference by outside forces, including the Executive, which is led by none other than President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking on Friday during a luncheon hosted by the Ministry of Public Service Youth and Gender Affairs in her honor, Koome said the courts will rule based on the evidence provided.

He vowed to stand still like a rock in matters of principles, saying no amount of pressure will sway her or the Judiciary to bend the law.

“Every day I feel God pointing me to a certain direction. First is to defend the independence of the Judiciary, to defend the constitution,” Koome said.

This comes even as the Judiciary is involved in a tug of war with the Executive following rule by the High Court stopping BBI reggae which Uhuru was pushing.

The president hit back by leaving out some of the judges that ruled against him and appointed others to higher courts, something that did not go down well with Koome, the Judiciary, and the entire nation.

“The constitution tells us that we should never decide a case on the direction of any party or any authority.”

“So all of us are bound by the constitution.”

“We will follow the law and decide based on the evidence provided.”

“Nobody can tell a judge, magistrate or an adjudicator how to decide a case,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST