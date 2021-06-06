Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, June 6, 2021 – A family is searching for their son who went missing under mysterious circumstances after he was disqualified from graduating from Machakos University.

According to the brother of the missing young man identified as Samuel Gaitho, they have tried to use all means possible to trace him but their efforts have not yielded fruits.

It’s painful that the missing student didn’t even attend his mother’s burial.

His family is pleading with anyone who might have seen him to contact 0700625664.

Gaitho has been missing since April.

Here’s what his brother posted.

Here are photos of the missing student.

The Kenyan DAILY POST