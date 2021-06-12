Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, June 12, 2021 – ODM leader Raila Odinga has maintained that BBI reggae will play on and does not care who is opposing it.

Speaking during the burial of former Kibwezi MP Kalembe Ndile yesterday, Raila urged Bishops, Pastors, and Sheikhs to concentrate on their calling and vocation and leave BBI alone for their own good.

He noted that nobody could stop the BBI reggae, not even the clergy.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, who had also attended Kalembe’s burial ceremony.

According to him, the BBI reggae will continue once the Court of Appeal overturns the High Court ruling.

Junet also slammed former Chief Justice David Maraga for advising Parliament to impeach President Uhuru Kenyatta for rejecting six judges.

“I heard retired Chief Justice David Maraga asking the Members of Parliament (MP) to impeach the president and I got confused because he was the one who had earlier written a letter to Kenyatta asking him to dissolve parliament.”

“He has probably forgotten the letter he wrote,” Junet stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST