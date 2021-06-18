Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 18, 2021 – Former Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi has been a trending topic after someone leaked an embarrassing video of the former Minister naked in a hotel.

The viral video caught the attention of many, including former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, who had no kind words for the presidential hopeful.

Taking to his social media pages, Sonko found fault with Kituyi asking how he could have intercourse with the side chick with her phones on, saying if it were him, he would make sure to confiscate all the gadgets so he can enjoy his ‘meal’ without having to look over his shoulders.

“Some men are very useless and big for nothing. Unawachaje dame na simu kwa pekejeng?” shared Sonko

On the other hand, Kenya Films and Classifications Board (KFCB) CEO Ezekiel Mutua, has castigated those responsible for leaking Mukhisa Kituyi’s nudes, warning them of dire consequences.

According to the moral cop, making and leaking of people’s naked videos with or without their consent contravenes the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222.

“Making videos of others while naked, with or without their approval, is a breach of the Films and Stage Plays Act Cap 222.”

“No film or class of film for public exhibition shall be made without a filming license from the Board.” Now you know!” Tweeted Mutua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST